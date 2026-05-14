Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 10,563 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Vicor worth $27,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 53.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 32,400.0% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

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Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $309.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.43 and a beta of 2.33. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day moving average of $153.32.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Vicor's revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vicor

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In related news, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 5,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.03, for a total transaction of $1,502,674.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,474,159.89. This trade represents a 50.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D'amico sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.03, for a total transaction of $171,211.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $171,211.95. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 746,666 shares of company stock worth $144,903,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company's stock.

More Vicor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vicor’s recent earnings report beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, while management’s outlook and strong backlog pointed to continued demand in AI and data-center power applications.

Vicor’s recent earnings report beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, while management’s outlook and strong backlog pointed to continued demand in AI and data-center power applications. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Vicor as a beneficiary of record data-center demand, helping fuel momentum in the shares. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Vicor as a beneficiary of record data-center demand, helping fuel momentum in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with recent buy ratings and price-target increases, though targets are still below the stock’s recent surge.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with recent buy ratings and price-target increases, though targets are still below the stock’s recent surge. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares in recent days, including VP Kemble Morrison, CAO Quentin Fendelet, Director Andrew D’Amico, VP Alvaro Doyle, and insider Michael McNamara, which may have triggered or intensified profit-taking concerns.

Multiple insiders sold shares in recent days, including VP Kemble Morrison, CAO Quentin Fendelet, Director Andrew D’Amico, VP Alvaro Doyle, and insider Michael McNamara, which may have triggered or intensified profit-taking concerns. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary suggests the stock may be experiencing a pullback after a sharp run-up, as traders digest the insider-sale filings and lock in gains after the rally.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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