Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 134.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,623 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.'s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company's stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company's stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company's stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company's stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,141 shares of the company's stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $90.47 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $136.69. The company's 50-day moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Clorox's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $103.73.

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Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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