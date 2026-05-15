Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $8.23 Million Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,787 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,815 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.30% of Ichor worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company's stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ichor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,447 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 52,158 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ichor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the technology company's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company's stock.

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Ichor Price Performance

Ichor stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 1.87. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $78.00.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ichor news, COO Bruce Ragsdale sold 21,276 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $1,056,566.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 97,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,845.26. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Haugen sold 19,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $987,986.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,296,685.35. The trade was a 43.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 81,611 shares of company stock worth $4,356,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICHR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ichor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 price objective on Ichor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ichor from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICHR

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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