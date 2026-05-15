Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,126 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 68,450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.02% of Ultra Clean worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,724 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 90.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,055 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 279,953 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,189,000 after buying an additional 231,901 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 360.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,843 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 212,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $4,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.40.

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Insider Activity

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $216,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,109.92. This represents a 13.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher S. Cook sold 11,903 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $896,414.93. Following the sale, the insider owned 108,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,201,635.55. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,572 shares of company stock worth $2,828,154. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The firm had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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