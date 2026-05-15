Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,218 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $66,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after buying an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,823,977,000 after buying an additional 964,675 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,133,676 shares of the company's stock worth $5,517,059,000 after buying an additional 937,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,761,772,000 after acquiring an additional 744,868 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,294.00 to $1,133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,218.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,006.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business's fifty day moving average is $939.86 and its 200 day moving average is $996.95. The stock has a market cap of $948.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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