Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 11,350 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,804 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 11,350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $725,219,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,391,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,706 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $156,904,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $105.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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