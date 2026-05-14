Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,563 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,937 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. American Express comprises 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.'s holdings in American Express were worth $59,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $6,587,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,440 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $345.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $357.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $309.25 on Thursday. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $281.46 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.93. The stock has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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