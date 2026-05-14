Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,907 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $45,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,949,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,662,989,000 after purchasing an additional 308,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,253,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,438,292,000 after purchasing an additional 187,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,576,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,433,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,474,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $800,785,000 after purchasing an additional 65,714 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,416,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,221,000 after purchasing an additional 62,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $264.43 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $273.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $232.60 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $321.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $351.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.18, for a total value of $453,144.30. Following the sale, the director owned 12,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,935.82. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 7,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $2,562,053.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,695,121.06. The trade was a 19.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,967,319 shares of company stock worth $626,681,935 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.44% of the company's stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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