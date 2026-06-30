Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BE. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 9.2%

NYSE BE opened at $275.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $351.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5,501.58 and a beta of 3.74.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 79,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,998,973.32. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $820,205.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 207,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,966,328.87. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,274 shares of company stock worth $58,696,472. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.36.

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Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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