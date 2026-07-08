Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Acquires Shares of 5,660 Intel Corporation $INTC

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,660 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Intel by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 29.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Intel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 74,838 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC issued a Street-high $200 price target on Intel, arguing that AI server CPUs and the foundry business could drive materially stronger earnings than current forecasts suggest. HSBC Just Issued Wall Street’s Boldest Call on Intel Stock

HSBC issued a Street-high $200 price target on Intel, arguing that AI server CPUs and the foundry business could drive materially stronger earnings than current forecasts suggest. Positive Sentiment: Another bullish note highlighted Intel’s turnaround story, citing improving AI-related demand and foundry momentum as reasons the stock could keep rising. Intel vs. AMD: Goldman Sachs Analyst Thinks the Answer Is Clear

Another bullish note highlighted Intel’s turnaround story, citing improving AI-related demand and foundry momentum as reasons the stock could keep rising. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary said Intel’s 18A manufacturing node is progressing, with yield issues easing and production scaling, which could support future foundry wins and margins. Intel Corporation stock page

Recent commentary said Intel’s 18A manufacturing node is progressing, with yield issues easing and production scaling, which could support future foundry wins and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Intel is approaching its July 23 earnings report, and the market is likely positioning ahead of that event as investors look for proof that recent pricing actions and foundry execution are translating into revenue and margin improvement.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Down 9.7%

INTC opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $554.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.05 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's 50 day moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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