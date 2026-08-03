PJT Partners Inc. $PJT Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,377 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of PJT Partners worth $51,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded PJT Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Trading Down 0.2%

PJT stock opened at $168.03 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $195.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.85.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $486.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. PJT Partners's payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.67, for a total value of $215,120.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $83,835. This represents a 71.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $457,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 2,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $312,786.36. This trade represents a 59.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 10.98% of the company's stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm's dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

Further Reading

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