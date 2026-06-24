PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Buys 122,980 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 722.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 122,980 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.5% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in Walmart were worth $17,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $2,391,274.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,213,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $518,923,082.96. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 120,146 shares of company stock valued at $14,835,898 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $119.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.18. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.23 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Trending Headlines about Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s long-term nuclear power deal with Constellation Energy supports its sustainability strategy and may improve power-cost stability for operations. Article Title

Walmart’s long-term nuclear power deal with Constellation Energy supports its sustainability strategy and may improve power-cost stability for operations. Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s planned acquisition of Vibe.co could expand its connected-TV advertising reach and boost higher-margin ad revenue. Article Title

Walmart’s planned acquisition of Vibe.co could expand its connected-TV advertising reach and boost higher-margin ad revenue. Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s Medicare support push and new weight-management coverage guidance may strengthen pharmacy traffic and customer loyalty. Article Title

Walmart’s Medicare support push and new weight-management coverage guidance may strengthen pharmacy traffic and customer loyalty. Positive Sentiment: Walmart will sell Life Extension supplements in 4,000+ stores, adding another health-and-wellness product line. Article Title

Walmart will sell Life Extension supplements in 4,000+ stores, adding another health-and-wellness product line. Neutral Sentiment: An executive sold 2,900 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan; the sale appears routine and small relative to the executive’s holdings. Article Title

An executive sold 2,900 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan; the sale appears routine and small relative to the executive’s holdings. Negative Sentiment: Walmart faces a proposed lawsuit alleging AI-driven gas-price inflation in California, which could create legal and reputational risk. Article Title

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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