PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Has $26.88 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.3% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in Tesla were worth $26,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,334,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450,766 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 882.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,688,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $381.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 350.10, a PEG ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $405.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 12th. Erste Group Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities reduced their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $405.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here