PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Has $30.41 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,000 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services raised prices on certain AI GPU and capacity-block offerings, which suggests strong demand and improved pricing power for its cloud business. Article Title

Amazon Web Services raised prices on certain AI GPU and capacity-block offerings, which suggests strong demand and improved pricing power for its cloud business. Positive Sentiment: Amazon said it will invest an additional $13 billion in India through 2030 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, reinforcing long-term growth ambitions in a key market. Article Title

Amazon said it will invest an additional $13 billion in India through 2030 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, reinforcing long-term growth ambitions in a key market. Positive Sentiment: Prime Day appears to be generating strong demand, with reports pointing to record sales expectations and early momentum from AI-driven shopping activity. Article Title

Prime Day appears to be generating strong demand, with reports pointing to record sales expectations and early momentum from AI-driven shopping activity. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views, including Wells Fargo and BMO Capital, signaling continued confidence in Amazon’s cloud, advertising, and AI-driven earnings power. Article Title

Several analysts reiterated bullish views, including Wells Fargo and BMO Capital, signaling continued confidence in Amazon’s cloud, advertising, and AI-driven earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage also highlighted Amazon as a stock that hedge funds and prominent investors continue to own heavily, but these are not immediate fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Media coverage also highlighted Amazon as a stock that hedge funds and prominent investors continue to own heavily, but these are not immediate fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Some articles pointed to ongoing concerns about Amazon’s heavy capex, insider selling, and the stock breaking below key technical levels, which may be limiting gains. Article Title

Some articles pointed to ongoing concerns about Amazon’s heavy capex, insider selling, and the stock breaking below key technical levels, which may be limiting gains. Negative Sentiment: Separately, EU regulators said Amazon’s cloud business may face stricter competition rules, adding a potential overhang for AWS. Article Title

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $232.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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