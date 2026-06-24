PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Has $756,000 Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co cut its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in ARM were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 238.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ARM from $165.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ARM from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Trading Down 10.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $366.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.33 billion, a PE ratio of 436.18, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 3.77. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $452.70. The business's 50 day moving average is $280.67 and its 200-day moving average is $179.01.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARM

In other news, insider William Abbey sold 6,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.72, for a total value of $2,644,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,131.36. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,231,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 174,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,470,517.28. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,191 shares of company stock worth $59,026,200.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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