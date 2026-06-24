PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Reduces Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co cut its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in Strategy were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Strategy by 3.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the software maker's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Strategy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in Strategy by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,320. The trade was a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,925,451.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,669.09. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and sold 192,122 shares valued at $25,030,501. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Phong Le bought 11,000 shares of Strategy (MSTR) at $90.80, a notable insider purchase that may signal management confidence in the stock’s long-term value. Article Title

CEO Phong Le bought 11,000 shares of at $90.80, a notable insider purchase that may signal management confidence in the stock’s long-term value. Positive Sentiment: Strategy disclosed it added 520 Bitcoin and increased its U.S. dollar reserve by $300 million to $1.4 billion, which could be viewed as strengthening liquidity and reaffirming its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Article Title

Strategy disclosed it added 520 Bitcoin and increased its U.S. dollar reserve by $300 million to $1.4 billion, which could be viewed as strengthening liquidity and reaffirming its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain bullish, with one report reiterating a high upside case for MSTR , suggesting optimism still exists around Bitcoin exposure and long-term optionality. Article Title

Some analysts remain bullish, with one report reiterating a high upside case for , suggesting optimism still exists around Bitcoin exposure and long-term optionality. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage continues to highlight Strategy’s massive Bitcoin treasury and its tight link to crypto price swings, keeping the stock trading more like a Bitcoin proxy than a software company. Article Title

Media coverage continues to highlight Strategy’s massive Bitcoin treasury and its tight link to crypto price swings, keeping the stock trading more like a Bitcoin proxy than a software company. Negative Sentiment: Strategy’s largest preferred issue, STRC, has fallen below par, prompting concern that retail investors are selling and raising questions about how the company funds dividend payments. Article Title

Strategy’s largest preferred issue, STRC, has fallen below par, prompting concern that retail investors are selling and raising questions about how the company funds dividend payments. Negative Sentiment: Related reports say Strategy halted new STRC sales and even sold Bitcoin to cover preferred dividends, fueling worries about dilution, financing strain, and the durability of its capital structure. Article Title

Related reports say Strategy halted new STRC sales and even sold Bitcoin to cover preferred dividends, fueling worries about dilution, financing strain, and the durability of its capital structure. Negative Sentiment: Commentary from crypto-focused outlets says Strategy’s financing “engine” may be starting to creak as STRC trades well below par, adding to bearish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.81 and a 200 day moving average of $148.78. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $103.52 and a 12 month high of $457.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($16.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MSTR. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Strategy

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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