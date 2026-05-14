Plancorp LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Plancorp LLC decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,528 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,339 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,462,541,000 after buying an additional 370,872 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after buying an additional 1,752,481 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,556,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,543,839,000 after buying an additional 189,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,008,454 shares of the company's stock worth $1,691,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,283. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $170.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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