Plancorp LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Plancorp LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,378 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,236 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $149.27 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company's fifty day moving average price is $155.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 89.32%.

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $170.37.

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About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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