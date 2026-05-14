Plancorp LLC Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Plancorp LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,204 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 21,118 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 1.2% of Plancorp LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Plancorp LLC owned 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $38,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,909,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,287,546,000 after buying an additional 578,242 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $945,227,000 after acquiring an additional 859,171 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $821,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,097 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $690,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,030,406 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $528,709,000 after purchasing an additional 429,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $164.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $137.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $114.83 and a 12 month high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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