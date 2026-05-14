Plancorp LLC Purchases 5,646 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,732 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC's holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 140 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Royal Gold from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Royal Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $244.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.09. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $306.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD - Get Free Report) TSE: RGL last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.76). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 48.59%.The firm had revenue of $310.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Royal Gold's payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,400 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.87, for a total transaction of $421,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,059,521.80. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 4,173 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.07, for a total value of $1,156,213.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,698,162.03. This represents a 40.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,573 shares of company stock worth $2,370,831. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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