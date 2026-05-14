Plancorp LLC Sells 12,234 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Plancorp LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,006 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 12,234 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,393 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of XOM opened at $151.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $628.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.05.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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