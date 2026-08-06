Plexus Corp. $PLXS Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) by 143.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,294 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.12% of Plexus worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Plexus by 22.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Plexus by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,228 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus during the first quarter worth about $8,155,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company's stock.

Plexus Trading Down 0.8%

PLXS opened at $274.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.90. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $126.86 and a 12 month high of $307.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.19. Plexus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plexus news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $813,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,252.11. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.98, for a total value of $442,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,320,582.24. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 11,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Plexus from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $273.00.

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Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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