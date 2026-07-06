Plexus Corp. $PLXS Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,528 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 19,388 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Plexus worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,457 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,903,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Plexus by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,501 shares of the technology company's stock worth $143,361,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plexus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,614 shares of the technology company's stock worth $98,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,705 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $65,666,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 390,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,477,000 after acquiring an additional 42,501 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Plexus

In related news, insider Michael J. Running sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.17, for a total value of $138,806.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $180,993.05. This trade represents a 43.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $813,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,252.11. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,318. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Plexus from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $275.11 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $274.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $307.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Plexus's revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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