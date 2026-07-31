Plexus Corp. $PLXS Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,194 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,222 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Plexus worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 240 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Plexus by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 302 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company's stock.

Plexus Price Performance

Plexus stock opened at $241.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $124.49 and a 12-month high of $307.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.19. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 4.03%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Plexus News

Here are the key news stories impacting Plexus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 revenue rose approximately 28% year over year to $1.30 billion, exceeding the roughly $1.23 billion consensus estimate. Growth was supported by strength in the Industrial sector, program ramps and broad-based demand. Plexus' Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Fiscal Q3 revenue rose approximately 28% year over year to $1.30 billion, exceeding the roughly $1.23 billion consensus estimate. Growth was supported by strength in the Industrial sector, program ramps and broad-based demand. Positive Sentiment: Non-GAAP earnings were $2.32 per share, beating estimates by approximately $0.18-$0.19 and rising from $1.90 a year earlier. Gross profit increased 27.2% to $131.4 million, while operating profit grew 14.3% to $61.3 million. Plexus Non-GAAP EPS and Revenue Results

Non-GAAP earnings were $2.32 per share, beating estimates by approximately $0.18-$0.19 and rising from $1.90 a year earlier. Gross profit increased 27.2% to $131.4 million, while operating profit grew 14.3% to $61.3 million. Positive Sentiment: Management issued fiscal Q4 EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.63, well above the approximately $2.09 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of $1.3-$1.4 billion was broadly in line with expectations but signals continued high sales levels. Plexus Earnings Report and Guidance

Management issued fiscal Q4 EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.63, well above the approximately $2.09 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of $1.3-$1.4 billion was broadly in line with expectations but signals continued high sales levels. Neutral Sentiment: Cash and equivalents increased 32.2% year over year to $314.1 million, although total liabilities also rose to $2.1 billion. Operating cash flow of $25.9 million was close to capital spending of $26.7 million. Plexus Q3 2026 Financial Overview

Cash and equivalents increased 32.2% year over year to $314.1 million, although total liabilities also rose to $2.1 billion. Operating cash flow of $25.9 million was close to capital spending of $26.7 million. Negative Sentiment: Third-party data showed net income attributable to common shareholders declined 4.7% year over year to $43.0 million, despite higher revenue. In addition, insider trading activity over the past six months consisted entirely of sales, including significant selling by senior executives, which may weigh on investor sentiment. Plexus Insider Trading and Earnings Data

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Plexus from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.98, for a total value of $442,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,320,582.24. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 510 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.17, for a total value of $138,806.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $180,993.05. This trade represents a 43.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 20,481 shares of company stock worth $5,519,183 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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