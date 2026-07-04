Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 6,431 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,575 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $394.29 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $332.26 and its 200-day moving average is $208.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The firm has a market cap of $255.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,687,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $307,919,306.72. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the sale, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,901,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,598,971. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group is still benefiting from surging AI server demand, with a $51.3 billion backlog and an ongoing infrastructure refresh cycle supporting the company’s fiscal 2027 outlook. Article Title

Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group is still benefiting from surging AI server demand, with a $51.3 billion backlog and an ongoing infrastructure refresh cycle supporting the company’s fiscal 2027 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Dell is also seeing international manufacturing and local AI demand tailwinds, with reports that most servers are now made in India as demand rises in that market. Article Title

Dell is also seeing international manufacturing and local AI demand tailwinds, with reports that most servers are now made in India as demand rises in that market. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from Dell Technologies World highlighted the company’s Microsoft partnership and hybrid-cloud positioning, reinforcing the long-term AI and enterprise infrastructure narrative. Article Title

Coverage from Dell Technologies World highlighted the company’s Microsoft partnership and hybrid-cloud positioning, reinforcing the long-term AI and enterprise infrastructure narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says Dell has run up too far, too fast, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable after its sharp rally. Article Title

Some commentary says Dell has run up too far, too fast, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable after its sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: Several pieces point to profit-taking and a downgrade, with analysts warning that Dell’s valuation may be stretched and that investors may want to lock in gains. Article Title

Several pieces point to profit-taking and a downgrade, with analysts warning that Dell’s valuation may be stretched and that investors may want to lock in gains. Negative Sentiment: Dell shares also fell as AI-linked stocks sold off broadly on fears that chip demand tied to the AI boom could be cooling, which weighed on the stock despite its business-specific strength. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citic Securities raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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