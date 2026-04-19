Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 3,709 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 153,755 shares of the company's stock worth $27,330,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 483,920 shares of the company's stock worth $86,017,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.72 and a 200-day moving average of $164.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.31 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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