Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 2,921 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 price target on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $645.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $591.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $637.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.65. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

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