Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of UNH opened at $324.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.84 and a 200 day moving average of $317.36. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $453.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls point to a better-than-feared Medicare Advantage outlook — the final 2027 CMS MA rate (reported at ~2.48% in coverage) is seen as adding roughly $1B of incremental operating profit and supporting a margin recovery that could re-rate the stock. Buy Before Earnings

Analysts and bulls point to a better-than-feared Medicare Advantage outlook — the final 2027 CMS MA rate (reported at ~2.48% in coverage) is seen as adding roughly $1B of incremental operating profit and supporting a margin recovery that could re-rate the stock. Positive Sentiment: Technical/bull commentary suggests UNH is set to challenge resistance around $360, which can attract momentum traders ahead of earnings. Poised To Challenge $360

Technical/bull commentary suggests UNH is set to challenge resistance around $360, which can attract momentum traders ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning ahead of Tuesday’s pre-market Q1 release: traders are pricing a meaningful post-earnings move and the possibility UNH returns to YTD gains if results beat expectations. Expected Move After Earnings

Market positioning ahead of Tuesday’s pre-market Q1 release: traders are pricing a meaningful post-earnings move and the possibility UNH returns to YTD gains if results beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings previews (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) flag mixed Q1 signals: rising costs and modest membership headwinds could pressure margins, but services revenue growth and steady insurance operating income may allow an earnings beat — a classic near-term uncertainty around the print. Is It Time To Reassess?

Multiple earnings previews (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) flag mixed Q1 signals: rising costs and modest membership headwinds could pressure margins, but services revenue growth and steady insurance operating income may allow an earnings beat — a classic near-term uncertainty around the print. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealthcare’s community program backing a housing fund is positive for ESG/community reputation but likely immaterial to near-term valuation. Seabury Housing Stabilization Fund

UnitedHealthcare’s community program backing a housing fund is positive for ESG/community reputation but likely immaterial to near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk persists: the government’s delay of a MA payment overhaul “postpones the pain” but keeps uncertainty around future MA profitability and valuation — commentary warns investors betting on a swift return to rich margins may be disappointed. A UnitedHealth Reckoning Still Looms

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $363.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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