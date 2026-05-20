PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 391,606 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,660,996 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 391,606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Walt Disney worth $302,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,994,916 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,487,918,000 after purchasing an additional 790,365 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,971,705 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,462,645,000 after purchasing an additional 254,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,650,425 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,448,474,000 after purchasing an additional 515,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of DIS opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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