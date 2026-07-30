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PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Coastal Financial Corporation $CCB

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Coastal Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • PNC Financial Services sharply increased its Coastal Financial stake by 16,937.6% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 32,201 shares valued at approximately $2.45 million. Institutional investors collectively own 59.24% of CCB.
  • Coastal Financial shares were trading at $70.66, down 3.2%, after the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.78, missing the $1.02 consensus estimate; revenue also fell well below expectations.
  • Analyst sentiment remains moderately positive, with four Buy ratings and two Holds. The consensus price target is $122.60, despite recent target reductions and the stock’s decline from its 12-month high of $120.05.
  • Five stocks we like better than Coastal Financial.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB - Free Report) by 16,937.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,201 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,012 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Coastal Financial worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company's stock.

Coastal Financial Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ CCB opened at $70.66 on Thursday. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $120.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $56.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.63 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coastal Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCB

Coastal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Coastal Community Bank, provides a full range of community banking services to clients along North Carolina's central and eastern coastline. The company focuses on delivering personalized relationship banking to individuals, small businesses, and local professionals in seaside and inland communities.

Through Coastal Community Bank, Coastal Financial offers deposit products including checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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