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PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • PNC Financial Services slightly reduced its Visa stake by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, but still held 2.87 million shares worth about $1.01 billion, making Visa its 29th-largest holding.
  • Visa reported strong quarterly results, with earnings of $3.31 per share beating estimates and revenue rising 17.1% year over year to $11.23 billion.
  • The company also authorized a $20 billion share buyback and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, while analysts maintained a generally bullish outlook with a consensus Buy rating and average price target of $387.67.
  • Interested in Visa? Here are five stocks we like better.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867,188 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 17,691 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.5% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Visa worth $1,005,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 110.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,396,930,000 after buying an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $862,335,000 after buying an additional 1,872,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022,411 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,059,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,954 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,684,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,197,405 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,091,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,441 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:V opened at $329.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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