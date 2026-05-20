PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,620 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of BlackRock worth $380,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $700,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 6,347.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,234 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Sienna Gestion increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 51.5% during the third quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 22,859 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $24,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 251,856 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $269,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $83,247,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $1,036.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $917.39 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,011.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,054.33. The firm has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 52.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded BlackRock from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,269.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,084.91, for a total transaction of $417,690.35. Following the sale, the director owned 3,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,618,174.85. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the transaction, the president owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 45,249 shares of company stock worth $47,671,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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