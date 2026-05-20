PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,517,686 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 28,851 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Honeywell International worth $296,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.76 and a 52-week high of $248.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.60 and a 200 day moving average of $216.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's payout ratio is 67.42%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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