PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,199,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $485,747,000 after buying an additional 3,455,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,133,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,741,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Trimble by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,217,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $330,460,000 after acquiring an additional 675,134 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,283,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $97,540,000 after acquiring an additional 542,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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