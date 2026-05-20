PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,033,169 shares of the company's stock after selling 258,220 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of PepsiCo worth $578,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 622.3% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 415,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 252,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,451,000 after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 577,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 229,121 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $170.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $150.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company's 50-day moving average price is $154.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The firm has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.32%.

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary suggest PepsiCo’s recent portfolio reset could accelerate growth, with affordability, innovation, and productivity helping drive better volume trends in North America Foods and supporting a stronger 2026 outlook. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary suggest PepsiCo’s recent portfolio reset could accelerate growth, with affordability, innovation, and productivity helping drive better volume trends in North America Foods and supporting a stronger 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Some bullish commentary argues PepsiCo’s shares may still have room to run after a recent pullback, citing a strong first quarter and the possibility that the stock’s rally is just getting started. Article Title

Some bullish commentary argues PepsiCo’s shares may still have room to run after a recent pullback, citing a strong first quarter and the possibility that the stock’s rally is just getting started. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo is being discussed as a possible beneficiary of the “permissible snacking” trend, which could broaden demand for its snack portfolio if consumers keep favoring healthier convenience foods. Article Title

PepsiCo is being discussed as a possible beneficiary of the “permissible snacking” trend, which could broaden demand for its snack portfolio if consumers keep favoring healthier convenience foods. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison article highlighted that PepsiCo’s revenue can swing more seasonally than Coca-Cola’s, which reinforces PepsiCo’s more variable quarterly pattern but does not point to a fresh catalyst by itself. Article Title

A comparison article highlighted that PepsiCo’s revenue can swing more seasonally than Coca-Cola’s, which reinforces PepsiCo’s more variable quarterly pattern but does not point to a fresh catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target on PepsiCo to $160 from $165 while keeping an equal-weight rating, signaling more limited upside in the near term despite still implying some gain from current levels. Article Title

Wells Fargo lowered its price target on PepsiCo to $160 from $165 while keeping an equal-weight rating, signaling more limited upside in the near term despite still implying some gain from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Some valuation-focused commentary says PepsiCo looks fairly priced rather than cheap versus peers, which may temper enthusiasm for buyers seeking a deeper discount. Article Title

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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