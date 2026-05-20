PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,985,190 shares of the company's stock after selling 149,997 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,238,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saranac Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd now owns 1,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 141,665 shares of the company's stock worth $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,014 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,961,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $405,918,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares during the period. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $229.97 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $234.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.04 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The firm has a market cap of $553.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.12%.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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