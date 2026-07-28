PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,195 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Expedia Group Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $278.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.05 and a 52-week high of $303.80. The business's 50 day moving average is $245.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $266.00 to $262.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Expedia Group from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $288.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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