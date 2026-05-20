PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 230,880 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370,127 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 230,880 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Cisco Systems worth $490,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 118.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 590,650 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 32,103 shares of company stock worth $3,160,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.9%

CSCO stock opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $455.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $119.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here