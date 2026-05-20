PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 59,091 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,156,888 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 59,091 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Home Depot worth $1,086,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after buying an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,400,133 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,619,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Home Depot by 60.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130,293 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,104,694,000 after buying an additional 197,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,181,165 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,504,546,000 after acquiring an additional 116,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $302.23 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. UBS Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $392.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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