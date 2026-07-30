PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 82,884 Shares of Aebi Schmidt Holding AG $AEBI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Aebi Schmidt Holding AG (NASDAQ:AEBI - Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,645 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Aebi Schmidt worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aebi Schmidt during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Aebi Schmidt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Aebi Schmidt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aebi Schmidt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aebi Schmidt by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

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Aebi Schmidt Price Performance

Shares of AEBI stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Aebi Schmidt Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.08. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Aebi Schmidt (NASDAQ:AEBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $455.55 million during the quarter. Aebi Schmidt had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aebi Schmidt Holding AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aebi Schmidt Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aebi Schmidt's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEBI shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aebi Schmidt from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aebi Schmidt in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aebi Schmidt presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEBI

Insider Activity at Aebi Schmidt

In other news, Director Patrick Francois Schaub bought 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $74,165.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,077.83. The trade was a 14.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marco Portmann bought 5,000 shares of Aebi Schmidt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $56,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,300. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $252,965. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company's stock.

About Aebi Schmidt

Aebi Schmidt is a Swiss-based company that designs, manufactures and services specialized equipment for municipal and commercial surface maintenance. The company’s offerings focus on machines and attachment systems used for snow-clearing, street sweeping, vegetation management, and related upkeep of roads, paths and public spaces. Aebi Schmidt supplies complete vehicle systems as well as modular implements that can be mounted on carriers for year‑round use.

Product lines typically include multi‑purpose maintenance vehicles, snowplows and salt spreaders, street sweepers, mowers and verge management tools, plus a range of hydraulic attachments and consumable parts.

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