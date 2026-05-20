Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $2.18 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 403.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,238 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.'s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 22.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $103.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $125.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $97.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.08. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.32%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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