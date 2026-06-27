Poehling Capital Management INC. Invests $3.14 Million in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company's stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 11,922 shares of the company's stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 5.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $1,045.74 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,031.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $863.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $482.20 and a one year high of $1,181.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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