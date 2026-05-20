Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 101,256 Shares of Organon & Co. $OGN

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,492 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,256 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned 0.08% of Organon & Co. worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,928,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,715,000 after buying an additional 3,650,860 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 136.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,507,000 after buying an additional 1,876,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,295,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,795,000 after buying an additional 1,527,492 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 102.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,240,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,925,000 after buying an additional 1,131,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 37.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,657,000 after buying an additional 1,007,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company's stock.

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Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 99.95% and a net margin of 3.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Organon & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organon & Co.

In other news, SVP Lynette Holzbaur bought 26,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $353,080.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 52,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,560.85. This trade represents a 100.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Organon & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OGN

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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