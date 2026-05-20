Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 4,920 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,846 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Poehling Capital Management INC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $177.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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