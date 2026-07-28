Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,334 shares of the company's stock after selling 74,905 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.'s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Insider Transactions at Kenvue

In other Kenvue news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.8%

Kenvue stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is 97.65%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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