Polar Capital Holdings Plc Boosts Stock Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 120.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,453 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 373,836 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.41% of Astera Labs worth $113,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock worth $2,300,344,000 after buying an additional 84,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,684,000 after acquiring an additional 760,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,598,000 after acquiring an additional 104,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,467 shares of the company's stock worth $321,818,000 after acquiring an additional 480,009 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 1,298.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock worth $278,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $361.71 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $398.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 3.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.34.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALAB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.75.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.35, for a total value of $1,277,046.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 60,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,909,822.90. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 28,737 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $7,173,329.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,789,232 shares in the company, valued at $945,868,091.84. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,161,256 shares of company stock valued at $459,844,296. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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