Polen Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Billion Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131,727 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 609,516 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 5.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Mastercard worth $1,216,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $486.04 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $429.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $499.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard launched Agent Pay for Machines / AP4M , a new protocol that lets AI agents and machines make secure payments, with support from 30+ industry participants and partners including major crypto and fintech names. This could open a new growth avenue in AI-powered commerce and strengthen Mastercard’s long-term relevance in digital payments.

Mastercard launched , a new protocol that lets AI agents and machines make secure payments, with support from 30+ industry participants and partners including major crypto and fintech names. This could open a new growth avenue in AI-powered commerce and strengthen Mastercard’s long-term relevance in digital payments. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a partnership with a Chicago startup to support autonomous AI transactions , reinforcing its push into next-generation payment infrastructure and programmable payments.

The company also announced a partnership with a Chicago startup to support , reinforcing its push into next-generation payment infrastructure and programmable payments. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard is expanding settlement capabilities using stablecoins , which may improve cross-border and digital asset settlement options and support broader adoption in crypto-linked payment flows.

Mastercard is expanding , which may improve cross-border and digital asset settlement options and support broader adoption in crypto-linked payment flows. Neutral Sentiment: Reports highlighted leadership changes at Mastercard, which could signal strategic adjustments but does not yet clearly indicate a direct financial impact.

Reports highlighted at Mastercard, which could signal strategic adjustments but does not yet clearly indicate a direct financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also tracking the Visa/Mastercard swipe-fee settlement , which received preliminary judicial approval. While this removes some legal uncertainty, it also keeps attention on pricing and merchant-fee pressure that could shape the company’s economics over time.

Investors are also tracking the , which received preliminary judicial approval. While this removes some legal uncertainty, it also keeps attention on pricing and merchant-fee pressure that could shape the company’s economics over time. Negative Sentiment: The swipe-fee settlement may limit upside for payment networks by reinforcing merchant concessions and potential fee scrutiny, which could weigh on sentiment toward Mastercard (MA) despite the recent product momentum.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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