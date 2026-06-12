Polen Capital Management LLC Has $339.59 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 512,656 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 149,071 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Intuit worth $339,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,156,152,000 after buying an additional 296,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,779 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,797,779,000 after acquiring an additional 158,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,369,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,407,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,171 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,565,810,000 after purchasing an additional 271,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $276.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.27 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $514.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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