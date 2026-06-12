Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,004,860 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,565,793 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 1,004,860 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 1.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Uber Technologies worth $291,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC lowered Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:UBER opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces argue Uber is still one of the better stocks to own, pointing to its maturing platform, improving fundamentals, and potential upside from autonomous ride-hailing rather than disruption from it. Article Title

Several recent pieces argue Uber is still one of the better stocks to own, pointing to its maturing platform, improving fundamentals, and potential upside from autonomous ride-hailing rather than disruption from it. Positive Sentiment: Uber also announced a major financing partnership with Banco Santander to create a €1 billion platform for European fleet operators, which could help expand supply and support growth in key international markets. Article Title

Uber also announced a major financing partnership with Banco Santander to create a €1 billion platform for European fleet operators, which could help expand supply and support growth in key international markets. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was helped by commentary that Uber’s self-driving investments could strengthen its long-term position, with reports highlighting robotaxi tests in Europe and the company’s commitment to autonomous technology. Article Title

Investor sentiment was helped by commentary that Uber’s self-driving investments could strengthen its long-term position, with reports highlighting robotaxi tests in Europe and the company’s commitment to autonomous technology. Neutral Sentiment: Uber reported in a recent market recap that its latest quarter beat EPS expectations but missed on revenue, while guidance for the next quarter was reasonably solid; this keeps the earnings picture mixed but not alarming for investors.

Uber reported in a recent market recap that its latest quarter beat EPS expectations but missed on revenue, while guidance for the next quarter was reasonably solid; this keeps the earnings picture mixed but not alarming for investors. Negative Sentiment: Uber filed suit against New York City over a new driver-retention rule, arguing it weakens safety controls and harms the platform’s ability to deactivate problematic drivers. The case introduces legal and regulatory uncertainty for the core ride-hailing business. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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