Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 954,217 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 954,217 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 5.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Broadcom worth $1,222,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $24,252,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,858,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Broadcom by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,406,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $987,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of AVGO opened at $385.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.17 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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